The Special Task Force (STF) on November 16 intercepted a TATA DI bearing registration number NL 01 08 A 8541, en route from Churachandpur to a lower Assam district, at Amingaon. The interception led to the discovery of a staggering 1 kg 350 gms of heroin, meticulously concealed in hidden chambers within the vehicle.

The STF operation was spearheaded by Shri Parthasarathi Mahanta, IPS, DIG, STF, and supported by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, APS, Addl SP( HQ), Kamrup cum Addl SP, STF.

Two individuals, identified as Tomizur Rahman of Wangoi and Abdul Rahim of Lilong, both from Manipur, were apprehended during the operation. The couriers were allegedly responsible for transporting the concealed heroin across state borders.

The narcotics, packaged in 98 packets and weighing 1 kg 350 gms (without cover), were seized as evidence. The hidden compartments used to transport the illegal substances showcased the sophistication employed by the drug traffickers.