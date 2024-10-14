Assam Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a truck carrying over half a kilogram of heroin on October 14, dealing a significant blow to drug trafficking operations in the region. The raid took place in Jorabat, opposite to the North East Cancer Hospital. Rananjay Mandal, a 46-year-old known drug supplier, was held during the operation.

Inspector Kapil Pathak led the early morning raid, which uncovered 45 soap boxes filled with heroin weighing 537.2 grams. Mandal, originally from Bamunkuchi in Nagaon district, was apprehended while allegedly transporting the narcotics from Nagaland to Guwahati.

This latest seizure follows a string of recent drug busts in Assam. On September 30, Sivasagar police recovered narcotics worth approximately Rs 20 lakh after a car chase on National Highway 37. Four individuals, including two women, were taken into custody in that incident.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks exploiting the region's geography. The Assam STF's operation highlights the ongoing battle against the narcotics trade in the state.