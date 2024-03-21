In a targeted operation led by the Special Task Force (STF) in Assam's Jorabat area several habitual drug peddlers were apprehended earlier today morning. The raid conducted under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station, was initiated based on reliable intelligence inputs aiming to crackdown on individuals suspected of involvement in the illicit drug trade.

During the operation law enforcement officials seized significant quantities of suspected heroin alongside other items linked to the illegal activity. Among the confiscated items were 48 vials containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 68.5 grams along with one mobile phone, cash amounting to Rs. 1230 and a NTORQ125 scooty bearing registration number AS 01 FB 4476.

The individuals detained in connection with the raid have been identified as Rahim Ali (21 years old), Pranjit Prasad (18 years old), and Krishna Das (19 years old). Rahim Ali, originally from Juripar, Kabrastan, currently resides in Pathsala, PS: Patorkuchi, District: Bajali. Pranjit Prasad hails from Pathar-Quarry, PS: Noonmati, District: Kamrup (M), while Krishna Das is a resident of House No. 11, Pathar-Quarry, PS: Noonmati, District: Kamrup (M).