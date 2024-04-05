The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid on Brahmaputra Lodge at Adabari after receiving a tip-off that a group of Dimapur-based narcotics peddlers were operating from there.

The group was reportedly supplying narcotics to Azara, Mirza, and other South Kamrup areas.

The raid led to the arrest of four individuals - two men and two women.

The raid was conducted in Room no 102 of the Lodge and led to the recovery of 17 packets of suspected heroin, found inside soap boxes in the accused's possession.

The total weight of the recovered substance was 257 grams without the cover. Legal proceedings are being initiated. The accused have been identified as Jadav Bhawal (42), Bhaswati Gowala (45), Priyanka Das (30), and Deba Das (19).



Also Read: Assam: Police busts illegal drug den in Baksa, 2 arrested

Bhawal and Gowala are from Karbi Along, while Das hails from Nagaland.

A raid conducted by the Banhbari police, under the leadership of Nilotpal Saikia, the sub-divisional police officer of Salbari, targeted the cannabis trade in Chunbari, Baksa. During this operation, two individuals involved in the trade were apprehended, along with a significant amount of cannabis.

The individuals arrested in connection with the ganja trade were identified as Phoolchand Ravidas from Chunbari and Sonauddin from Elangamari. The raid took place at Phoolchand Ravidas's residence in Chunbari, where he was found in the act of selling 5 kilograms of ganja to Sonauddin when the police intervened and arrested them both.

Subsequently, the police conducted a search of Phoolchand Ravidas's residence, leading to the discovery and confiscation of an additional 692 grams of ganja. The combined total of ganja seized from Phoolchand Ravidas amounted to 5 kilograms and 692 grams.