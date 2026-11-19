The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) seized 10.72 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 85 crore, during an anti-drug operation in Aminagaon on the outskirts of Guwahati on Thursday, November 19 morning. Two alleged drug traffickers were arrested in connection with the seizure.

The operation, led by ASP Kalyan Pathak, was carried out following specific intelligence inputs about a consignment of drugs allegedly being transported in a black Ford Endeavour.

According to the information received by the STF, the vehicle was carrying the consignment from Tengnoupal district in Manipur and was headed towards West Bengal.

Acting on the inputs, STF personnel intercepted the vehicle at Aminagaon and apprehended two occupants identified as Rakibul Islam and Mohammad Jahangir Ali.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 10 kg and 720 grams of heroin, with its estimated market value pegged at approximately Rs 85 crore.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the consignment and identify other persons who may be involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.