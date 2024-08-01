Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) team led by Additional SP (STF) Kalyan Kumar Pathak seized 22,000 boxes of foreign cigarettes in the Amingaon area of Kamrup district, an official said. The seizure was made on Wednesday, July 31, and one person was arrested while three others were detained in connection with the incident.

Pranab Jyoti Goswami, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police, detailed the operation. Acting on intelligence input, the STF learned that foreign cigarettes, violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and tax norms, were to be transported from Silchar to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in a truck bearing registration number HR-38Z-8530. The truck was intercepted in the Amingaon area.

"Upon searching the truck, we discovered 11 large cartons of foreign cigarettes concealed under furniture consignments. A total of 22,000 cigarette boxes, amounting to 4,40,000 individual cigarettes, were seized. The driver, Parashu Baishya, was apprehended," said Goswami.

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Following the driver's confession about the stocking point, a raid was conducted at the MR King Godown in Boragaon. During the raid, the manager, Sahil Dewan, and two others, Ashique Ikbal and Ajit Saloi, were detained for further questioning.

"Necessary legal measures are being taken, and the investigation is ongoing. More details are awaited," Goswami added.

This operation follows another recent significant bust by Assam Police. Earlier, police seized 30,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore in Cachar district and arrested an accused, Abdul Alim, in connection with the case. The operation, based on a tip-off, was conducted on the night of July 27 in the Katakhal area under Dholai Police Station jurisdiction. A scooty used for the illegal transportation of the narcotics, which were being moved from Aizawl, was also seized.

These consecutive operations underscore the Assam Police's intensified efforts to crack down on illegal contraband activities in the state.