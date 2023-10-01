In a joint operation, Special Task Force (STF) Assam Police and Kamrup district police recovered 250 gms of heroin concealed in 20 soap boxes in Guwahati city on September 30.

Notably, the main supplier of the contraband drugs too has been nabbed from Basistha area in Guwahati.

Acting on special inputs, a team of STF and Kamrup police launched a joint search operation and intercepted a vehicle at Amingaon. The search team seized 20 soap cases containing heroin in each boxes.

Lauding the efforts of Assam Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to platform X and wrote, “#AssamAgainstDrugs @KamrupPolice & STF jointly intercepted a vehicle at Amingaon; seized 20 soap boxes of Heroin (250 gm) concealed in it. Three accused have been apprehended. The main supplier based in neighbouring state has also been nabbed in Basistha Good work @assampolice”

#AssamAgainstDrugs@KamrupPolice & STF jointly intercepted a vehicle at Amingaon; seized 20 soap boxes of Heroin (250 gm) concealed in it. Three accused have been apprehended. The main supplier based in neighbouring state has also been nabbed in Basistha



Good work @assampolice pic.twitter.com/IH7GRSil8u — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 1, 2023

Also read : Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma participates in cleanliness drive under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme in Guwahati