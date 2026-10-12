Assam STF seizes 40000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore in Amingaon, one arrested

The Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) seized 40,000 Yaba tablets containing methamphetamine, weighing approximately 4 kg, during an operation at Amingaon in Assam's Kamrup district in the early hours of Monday. One person was arrested in connection with the seizure, with the consignment's estimated street value pegged at Rs 10 crore.

According to official information, the STF acted on intelligence inputs suggesting that a consignment of narcotics originating from Mizoram would be transported to a district in Lower Assam through Amingaon.

Following the inputs, an STF team intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire bearing registration number AS 01 EF 5876 and recovered the tablets from the vehicle.

The arrested person has been identified as Md Hakim Dewan, 36, son of Md Esa Haq Dewan and a resident of Hahchora village under Barpeta police station.

Officials said the seized narcotics were valued at Rs 6 crore according to the Criminal Investigation Department's (CID) rate list, while their estimated street value stands at Rs 10 crore.

The operation was led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF. Legal proceedings are being initiated in connection with the seizure.

Further investigation is expected to establish the intended destination of the consignment and identify others who may be involved in the suspected trafficking network.