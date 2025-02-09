The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police seized heroin worth approximately Rs 4 crore in Amingaon during an anti-narcotics operation. The contraband was being transported from Mizoram to Lower Assam when law enforcement intercepted the vehicle. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

The operation, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Kumar Pathak, resulted in the recovery of 600 grams of heroin concealed inside a hidden compartment of a truck bearing registration number NL 01 AE 1147. Authorities discovered a total of 50 packets of the illegal substance inside the vehicle.

According to police sources, the arrested individual has been identified as Amir Hussain Khan, a resident of Barpeta. Investigators believe he was part of a larger drug trafficking network. The STF is continuing its probe to identify other individuals involved in the illegal trade.

Authorities have assured that strong legal action will be taken against those involved in drug-related offenses.