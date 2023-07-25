A successful joint operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) and Cachar district police in the Silchar area of Cachar district resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of drugs and the arrest of three individuals. The intercepted four-wheeler yielded 2.5 kg of heroin and a staggering one lakh Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 40-45 crores. The operation is part of the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

According to the STF, the investigation into the matter is still underway as authorities continue to delve deeper into the network involved in the trafficking of illicit substances.

The recent seizure follows a massive drug destruction drive organized by Assam Police on July 17. During a regional conference chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a total of 1,486 kilograms of drugs were obliterated in several districts of Assam. The destroyed narcotics included 64 kg of heroin, 5,260 kg of Ganja, and 50,955 bottles of cough syrup.

Additionally, tablets and capsules amounting to 20,57,290 nos, 950 gm of Morphin, 8,915 kg of Opium, 10,124 kg of Brown sugar, 0.563 kg of Tramadol Powder, and 80,000 Cigarettes were obliterated in compliance with the necessary pollution control and court permissions.

This marks the fifth such mass destruction drive conducted in Assam within the last two years, underscoring the state's relentless commitment to eradicating the menace of drug trafficking and its detrimental effects on society.

The conference on "Drug Trafficking and National Security" held in New Delhi on July 17, chaired by Union Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and organized by NCB, New Delhi, has provided a platform for collective efforts to combat drug-related challenges and reinforce the commitment towards securing the nation's well-being..