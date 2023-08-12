In a determined crackdown on illegal activities, a joint operation was executed by the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, and local police from Bashishtha Police Station in Guwahati. The operation, conducted on August 11 evening, targeted the illicit transportation of Burmese Supari (dried betel nut), revealing a web of contraband and hazardous practices.

Late in the evening on August 11, 2023, a Tata LP truck with registration number AS 01 GC 0756 was intercepted at Beherbari under the jurisdiction of PS-Bashishtha. Acting on a tip about the unlawful transportation, the joint operation team moved in. Their efforts led to the discovery of a hidden cache - 28 bags of Burmese Supari, weighing a staggering 1400 kilograms, concealed in a specially designed chamber within the truck. The culprits, identified as Ramen Basumatary and Dipak Basumatary, sons of late Babul Basumatary from Sarma Kata, PS Basistha Kamrup (Metro), were apprehended on the spot.

The City Police of Guwahati have taken charge of the case and are currently conducting a thorough investigation into this illegal trade.

Simultaneously, a separate operation led by the STF, Assam, and the Bureau of Investigation (Economic Offences), Assam, uncovered yet another illegal activity. This time, the focus was on a grocery shop situated in Ghoramara, under the jurisdiction of PS-Hatigaon. At approximately 2 AM on August 12, 2023, law enforcement personnel raided the premises and exposed a hazardous hoarding of 43 LPG cylinders.

Jogesh Kalita, the proprietor of the grocery shop, was taken into custody in connection with this alarming discovery. A case has been registered at the BI(EO) Police Station under Case No. 20/2023, and investigations are underway.