In a decisive blow to drug trafficking operations in the region, the Special Task Force (STF) executed a successful mission in Rangiya overnight, culminating in the seizure of deadly narcotics worth a staggering Rs 2.5 crore.

Led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Kumar Pathak, the STF conducted a targeted operation resulting in the confiscation of approximately 10,000 Yaba tablets, a potent and highly addictive substance.

The raid, conducted under the cover of darkness, revealed the insidious presence of illicit drugs within the community. The seized tablets, concealed within the dashboard of a Maruti Olto vehicle bearing West Bengal registration number WB D 7907, originated from Manipur, indicating the expansive reach of the drug trade.

Investigations led to the apprehension of two individuals from Behar, identified as Rashidul Mia and Nayan Mia, who were found in possession of the contraband. These individuals had reportedly procured the Yaba tablets from Imran Hussain, a resident of Rangiya.

Further scrutiny uncovered the intricate network facilitating the transportation of narcotics from Rangiya to Behar. The arrested individuals had ingeniously concealed the illicit substances within the dashboard of the vehicle, evading detection during transit.

Currently, three individuals remain in custody as a result of the STF operation: Rashidul Mia, Nayan Mia of Behar, and Imran Hussain of Rangiya. Their apprehension marks a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

The seized Yaba tablets, renowned for their potency and detrimental effects, underscore the severity of the drug epidemic plaguing communities. The successful intervention by law enforcement authorities serves as a testament to their unwavering commitment to combatting the scourge of narcotics.

As investigations continue, authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to dismantle drug syndicates and safeguard communities from the pernicious influence of illicit substances. The STF's resolute actions reflect a concerted effort to uphold the rule of law and protect the well-being of society.