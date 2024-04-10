A team of Special Task Force recovered 55 numbers of vials containing suspected heroin during a raid that was carried out near Khanapara flyover at around 10 am on April 10.

Several drug peddlers, including a woman were arrested in the operation.

The team also recovered 7 numbers of Nitrazepam I.P. 10 mg tablets and 5 numbers of empty vials.

The persons who have been detained are identified as Sunita Basumatary aged 19 years, Sanydul Ali aged 19 years, Sukur Ali aged 29 years.