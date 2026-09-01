Assam: Stolen goods recovered in Sreemanta Nagar, shop owner among two arrested

Police have recovered a large quantity of allegedly stolen goods and arrested two persons, including a shop owner, in connection with a theft case in Sreemanta Nagar, Assam.

According to police sources, Uttam Shabdhakar, a resident of Chandbari in Nilambazar, was initially detained on suspicion of theft by personnel of Sreemanta Nagar Sadar Police Station.

During questioning, Uttam allegedly told police that he had sold the stolen goods at a shop owned by Zubair Ahmed in the Loharpara area.

Acting on the information, police conducted a raid at Ahmed's shop in Loharpara on Thursday night. The search led to the recovery of several items, including a motorcycle fuel tank, fan coils, fan blades, glass items, bowls used for religious rituals and motorcycle tyres.

The recovered items were brought to Sreemanta Nagar Sadar Police Station.

Police subsequently arrested Uttam Shabdhakar and shop owner Zubair Ahmed. Ahmed was arrested on allegations of purchasing stolen property.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the source of the stolen goods and whether other people were involved in the theft and sale of the items.