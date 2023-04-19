The storm that hit Assam's Dibrugarh district in the early hours of Wednesday (April 19) caused extensive damage including the destruction of residential houses in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

According to reports, the storm destroyed multiple residential dwellings in the Dibrugarh district's Chabua area.

Trees were uprooted and cattle were killed as a result of the storm.

Meanwhile, electrical service was hampered owing to uprooted electricity poles.

Torrential rains and a storm wreaked havoc on the concluding ceremony of the 16th annual Helsa Rongali Bihu in Nalbari on April 18.

The tragedy occurred as the Tezpur Thespian troupe was playing, and the storm swept away the stage, causing it to collapse owing to severe rainfall. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the event.

It needs mention here that Assam singers Priyanka Bharali and Krishnamoni Chutiya were scheduled to perform but the bad weather halt their performance. The stage collapse and severe rains rendered it impossible for the vocalists to perform, forcing the event to be cancelled.