Storm accompanied with heavy rainfall caused massive damage in Dhemaji’s Jonai on April 1.

Severe weather conditions along with incessant rainfall has caused extensive damage in Dhemaji’Jonai district as residents have been facing frequent losses, road blocks after trees were uprooted.

Big trees along the Bagori stretch of National Highway 515 were uprooted, leaving behind a trail of destruction after a night of heavy rainfall and storm.

The Bagori stretch forms an important link for commuters. But after the damage, authorities might close the road and begin clearing work as soon as possible.

Electricity supply was disrupted in Dharmuha, Jonai. The powerful impact of the storm caused power lines to collapse, leaving many villages without electricity.

The authorities have been informed and working on re-erecting the power lines to restore electricity in the area.

Apart from roadblock and collapse of power lines, the storm caused significant damage to infrastructure and property.

The farmers also suffered a significant loss due to the damage to their crops.

Also read : Army personnel killed in landslide near India-China border in Arunachal