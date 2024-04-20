Assam is likely to witness rainy weather with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced.



The IMD has issued a yellow warning for several northeastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura which will likely witness heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightening, along with gusty winds, while an orange warning has been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, as the state is likely to receive very heavy rain and thunderstorms on April 20.



Furthermore, on April 21, the yellow warning was issued throughout the Northeastern states as Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to face very heavy rain and thunderstorms, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will again face heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightening along with gusty winds, as per the RWFC forecast.



The stormy weather is likely to continue throughout the Northeast till April 23, the RWFC has further stated.