In a shocking incident, locals found a dead body of an infant in Nagaon’s Pranav Nagar near Hoybargaon railway station. According to reports, the infant was eaten by a stray dog.

Soon after the incident, there was strong sensation in the area and people were shocked to see the dead body of the infant. Police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

Earlier on November , 2020, A dead newborn baby was found from near a garbage dump of Monaf Memorial Nursing Home in Margherita District of Tinsukia. The Nursing Home is owned by Dr. Mobarak Ali.

The stillborn baby was rescued while a local noticed that a dog was eating the body of the baby, and immediately informed the media. A couple from Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, gave birth to this stillborn baby and the staff of the nursing home was asked to bury the body but they did not do so.

The person who saw the baby said," I was going to the State Bank of India (SBI) for some work and suddenly I saw a dog eating a body in the campus of Monaf Memorial Nursing Home and immediately informed media." Later the body was cremated in the same place nearby the garbage dump by the staff of the nursing home.