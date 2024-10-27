Panic swept through the Sowaguri Hussainia Madrasa in Biswanath on Sunday, October 27 evening when a one-horned rhinoceros unexpectedly entered the premises.

The incident caused alarm among students and local residents, though authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported among the madrasa’s pupils.

Witnesses recounted that the rhino appeared agitated, charging at a parked motorcycle and leaving behind blood stains, suggesting that the animal may have sustained injuries during the encounter. The rhino is suspected to have strayed from Kaziranga National Park, prompting concern over the potential threat to public safety in the area.

The forest department promptly dispatched officials to the site, who have been working to coax the rhino back to its natural habitat in Kaziranga. Despite their efforts, the task of guiding the animal to safety has proven challenging, and the situation remains unresolved as nightfall approaches.

Local residents are on high alert, fearing the possibility of the rhino causing further damage or injury during the night. Forest officials have reassured the community that all necessary measures are being taken to secure the animal and minimize risk.