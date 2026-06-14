Assam strengthening blood banking facilities and awareness initiatives, says Assam CM on World Blood Donor Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 14, expressed appreciation to blood donors for their contribution to saving lives and reaffirmed the State government's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

Marking World Blood Donor Day, Sarma, in a post on X, thanked individuals who voluntarily donate blood and highlighted the importance of their role in supporting the healthcare system.

"Donate blood, save lives. On World Blood Donor Day, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to every blood donor whose selfless act has helped save countless lives," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma also noted that Assam has been working to strengthen its healthcare ecosystem through improvements in blood banking facilities and public awareness initiatives aimed at encouraging voluntary blood donation.

World Blood Donor Day is observed annually on June 14 to raise awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products and to recognise the contribution of voluntary, unpaid blood donors to healthcare systems worldwide.