Assam strengthening youth skill ecosystem through schools, industry training: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 15 highlighted the state's efforts to build a skilled and empowered workforce, stating that the youth are central to the vision of a Viksit Assam and a Viksit Bharat.

In a post on X on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, the Chief Minister said Assam's young people are transforming ambition into achievement and playing a key role in the state's development journey.

He said the government has been strengthening the state's skill development ecosystem through skill education in more than 1,700 schools, industry-linked training programmes, and institutions such as Assam Skill University.

According to the Chief Minister, these initiatives are aimed at equipping young people with the knowledge, technical expertise and industry-relevant skills needed to succeed in an evolving global economy.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to youth empowerment, Sarma said Assam will continue investing in skill development to create greater employment opportunities and support the state's long-term growth and economic progress.