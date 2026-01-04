Assam strengthens disaster response with induction of 40 high-speed rescue boats

In a major push to strengthen disaster preparedness in Assam, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta on January 3 ceremonially handed over 40 motorised high-speed rescue inflatable rubber boats to the Fire and Emergency Services. The handover programme was held at the Gateway Terminal in Guwahati.

The induction of the boats is aimed at enhancing rapid response and rescue capabilities, particularly during floods and other water-related emergencies that frequently affect the state. Officials said the equipment would significantly bolster the operational efficiency of the Fire and Emergency Services and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The programme was attended by Additional Director General of Police and Director of Fire & Emergency Services, Assam, Surendra Kumar; Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Minakshi Das Nath; Senior Superintendent of Police and Advisor, Fire & Emergency Services, Dr Sadiq Ali Ahmed; Advisor, Inland Water Transport Development Society, Commodore K C Choudhury, along with senior officers of ASDMA, Fire and Emergency Services, and SDRF personnel.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 30,655 women entrepreneurs from the Borsola Assembly Constituency in Sonitpur district under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA). Under the same initiative, seed capital was also handed over to 39,701 women from the Sipajhar Assembly Constituency in Darrang district.

With the latest disbursement, entrepreneurship funds under the MMUA have reached 14,46,021 women across 62 Assembly constituencies in the state, officials said.

The Chief Minister also virtually laid the foundation stone for a super-speciality hospital at the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital campus, a project estimated at Rs 306 crore. The six-storey hospital block will house specialised departments including Cardiology, Neurology, Nephrology and Urology, along with advanced emergency services. Supporting infrastructure such as a mortuary block, medical gas pipeline system, cafeteria and modern waste management facilities will also be developed.

In addition, Sarma laid the foundation stone for the Karmabir Chandranath Sharma Government Model Degree College at Nij-Bihaguri, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 35 crore, and virtually inaugurated the Sarkahat Mini Stadium built at a project cost of Rs 11 crore.

Officials said the combined initiatives reflect the state government’s focus on strengthening disaster resilience, promoting women-led entrepreneurship and expanding healthcare, education and sports infrastructure across Assam.