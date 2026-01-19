Assam strengthens Olympic pathways with global coaching expertise

Assam has taken a significant step towards building a robust Olympic talent pipeline with the launch of the IIS-Dept of Sports Coaches Development and Talent Identification Programme, led by internationally acclaimed coach Troy Douglas.

The initiative, undertaken by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, aims to strengthen grassroots athletics and nurture emerging talent through global-standard coaching and scientific training methods.

The programme, inaugurated on January 18, is focused on identifying and developing junior and developmental athletes across the state, beginning with Guwahati. By integrating Olympic-level coaching expertise into the state’s sports ecosystem, the initiative seeks to establish a structured, long-term pathway for athletes aspiring to compete at national and international levels.

Adding further strength to the programme, Olympic gold medallist and renowned javelin throw coach Klaus Bartonietz will be associated with specialised sessions and athlete evaluations. Bartonietz, who has played a key role in shaping India’s javelin success, will contribute to identifying long-term athletic potential among Assam’s emerging talent.

The programme is being conducted at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex and the Athletics Complex at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, where athletes and coaches are undergoing a comprehensive national and international exposure framework.

The talent identification drive has already covered districts across Assam, with 150 under-18 athletes selected through a state-wide scouting process. These athletes, along with local coaches, are being trained under a World Athletics-aligned curriculum to ensure consistency with international standards.

The initiative also features virtual masterclasses by globally recognised experts including Ralph Mouchabani from Germany, World Athletics Coaching Expert (online), and World Athletics Level-2 Coaches Sahrash Shah and Bala Chaitanya. These sessions focus on modern track and field techniques, sports science integration, nutrition, recovery, and long-term athlete development.

The week-long orientation began at the IIS Centre in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, where coaches underwent intensive classroom and practical training in scientific coaching methodologies, performance planning, and athlete management. The learnings from the programme are now being implemented on the ground in Assam through direct engagement with young athletes.

As part of its long-term vision, the Department of Sports, Assam, plans to establish a satellite athletics centre in Guwahati. The proposed centre will serve as a hub for sustained training and athlete development, creating clear progression pathways from grassroots competitions to elite national and international platforms.

The initiative reflects Assam’s growing commitment to sports excellence and its ambition to emerge as a key contributor to India’s future Olympic success.