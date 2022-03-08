Another student from Assam reach Hindon Airbase Ghaziabad, who was stranded in Ukraine.

He is identified as Nirup Kumar Panda from Tinsukia.

He was received by officials of Assam Bhawan, Delhi.

He will be accommodated till his travel arrangements are done to Guwahati.

Last Sunday ten students reached India.

They are Sneha Deka (Guwahati), Mumshad Hujaef Uddin Ahmed (Nagaon), Ananya Das (Dibrugarh), Udit Bhattacharjee (Silchar), Devangan Barman (Silchar) & Ahmed Nur Emrul Kayes (Dhubri), Bhaswati Goswami (Guwahati), Mrigakshi Kalita (Nalbari), and Saddam Hussain (Nagaon) .

About 100 understudies have returned so far.

CM Himanta Sarma is in steady touch with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and is working on how to induce them out safely and guarantee the secure return of all individuals from the state stranded within the war-torn European nation.

The Assam government includes a list of 222 students from the state stranded in Ukraine who had reached the government.

‘Operation Ganga’ has been propelled by the Union government to bring back the Indian nationals from Ukraine safely.

India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova after they crossed over to these nations from

Ukraine through land border transit points.

Ukraine had closed its airspace for civilian airplanes after Russia started the military operation.

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