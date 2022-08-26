A student got grievously injured after being beaten up by a teacher at an English medium school in Assam’s Barpeta.

Mr. Milier, a teacher at St Paul's English Medium School in Barpeta, allegedly thrashed a student of Class 7.

The father of the student alleged that his son, who was studying in Class 7 at ST. Paul’s English medium school was brutally beaten up by the teacher.

The parents had complained to the principal of the school about the incident that took place on August 24.

The student's father today i.e., on Friday (August 26, 2022), lodged an FIR against the teacher at Barpeta police station as the principal did not pay any heed to the parents' complaint.

Meanwhile, the principal of the school expressed regret over the incident and apologized for it after a complaint was lodged with the police.

It is to be noted that the principal of the school did not pay any heed to the matter before the FIR was lodged.

Earlier on March 16 of this year, a tenth-standard student of St. John Bosco Boys Higher Secondary School, Sohra in Shillong suffered critical injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by one of the teachers. The teacher broke a plastic chair while assaulting the student.