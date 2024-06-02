The executive committee of Assam Tea Tribes Student Association (ATTSA), Tinsukia district organised a felicitation and career counselling programme at Margherita college.

Over 250 students belonging to Tea Tribes community of Tinsukia district who secured first division marks in HS and HSLC examinations were felicitated at the event.

The programme commenced with the hoisting of ATTSA flag which was unfurled by Jagat Nayak, President of Assam Tea Tribes Student Association, followed by a Smriti Tarpan by Anuj Tanti, general secretary of ATTSA Tinsukia district executive committee.

Later, a career counselling programme was held at Margherita College Auditorium where more than 250 students were present. A long discussion regarding career prospects took place in the presence of ATTSA Tinsukia district committee president and general secretary Jagat Nayak and Anuj Tanti.

Former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Government Labour Minister Sanjay Kishan, Margherita college Principal Dr Atonu Kakoty, Assam Tea Tribe Student Association central executive committee general secretary Jagdish Baraik, Margherita Sub divisional police officer Sambhavi Mishra (IPS), amongst other resourceful and distinguished persons of Margherita sub division were present at the event.

Hrishikesh Goswami who was present as the keynote speaker said that without education no community can get developed. He added that students of Tea Tribes association are qualifying for their exams in flying colours which is a good sign of development.