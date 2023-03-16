The Golaghat session's court on March 16 acquitted young poet Barshashree Buragohain of all charges filed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

Speaking to India TodayNE, Barshashree Buragohain’s brother Arindom Buragohain said, “Yes, my sister has been acquitted of all charges by the Golaghat Sessions Court. We got justice, truth prevailed at last".

The young poet from Assam’s Teok, Barshashree Buragohain was released from Golaghat District Jail on July 22, after two months of incarceration for a Facebook post allegedly in support of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I).

Buragohain was released on the following conditions:

1) That she will not commit any offenses that are comparable to the one of which she has been accused.

2) That, if necessary, she will cooperate with the Investigating Officer.

3) That she will not offer any inducement, threat, or promise to anyone who is familiar with the case's details, either directly or indirectly.

What Did the Post Discuss?

In Assamese, the post read: One more step in the direction of the sun of liberty. I will commit treason once more."

The student's lines "were an implicit endorsement of the ULFA-I" and pointed to a larger "criminal conspiracy" and "intent to wage war against the Indian government," according to the First Information Report (FIR).

When asked about Buragohain's arrest, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma stated, "If she had not been arrested, she would have gone to the ULFA(I)." How are we going to let her do that? She will return as a human bomb and kill us if she goes to ULFA(I).