A meritorious student from Assam, Anita Barman, is battling a life-threatening autoimmune disease called Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) that has put her future at risk.

The bright young woman from Salakati, near the railway station in Kokrajhar, has a history of academic excellence. She completed her B.Sc in First Division from Kokrajhar Science College, secured five letters in her Matriculation examinations, and achieved over 70% marks in her Higher Secondary examinations.

However, for the past year, Anita's health condition has deteriorated significantly due to SLE. The debilitating effects of the disease have confined her to bed. Unfortunately, her family's financial situation restricts them from affording the prolonged and expensive treatment required for her recovery.

Anita has undergone treatment in Cooch Behar and Hyderabad previously. With mounting medical costs, her parents are struggling to continue her treatment.

In a desperate plea for help, Anita's parents have reached out to Assam's Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Health Minister, and BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, requesting financial assistance for her treatment. Their hope is to get her admitted to AIIMS or other government hospitals equipped to handle such cases and provide her with advanced medical care.

Anita's plight has resonated with the local community, with many urging for immediate action to save her life and future. Support, both financial and medical, from the government and kind-hearted individuals is crucial in Anita's fight against this life-threatening disease.