A coalition of 11 student organisations has announced a 12-hour bandh in Duliajan, Assam on May 23, from 5 AM to 5 PM, in protest against a string of recent incidents that have sparked widespread public outrage across the region.

The shutdown is being jointly spearheaded by several influential student bodies, including the Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union, Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), Chutia Students’ Union, and Adivasi Students’ Union, among others. United in their stance, the groups have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the authorities to address their key demands.

At the forefront of their demands is the immediate arrest of individuals allegedly involved in the desecration of the statue of Assam’s first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi, an incident that has deeply offended public sentiment. The student bodies have also called for swift action against those responsible for a recent attack on the residence of senior journalist Brajen Gogoi.

In addition, the coalition has condemned the police’s treatment of social worker Sankarjyoti Baruah, who was allegedly handcuffed in a manner deemed disrespectful and in violation of basic human dignity. They have demanded disciplinary action against the involved police personnel.

Furthermore, the organisations are seeking legal action against the BN Singh petrol pump over alleged misconduct and have warned that failure to meet their demands will lead to escalated protests in the days ahead.

Security arrangements have been tightened in anticipation of the bandh, with local administration keeping a close watch to ensure law and order is maintained during the period of shutdown.