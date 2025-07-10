Assam: Student body demands immediate closure of illegally run de-addiction centre in Ledo

The Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Margherita Regional Committee has called for the immediate shutdown of a de-addiction rehabilitation centre in Ledo, accusing it of operating illegally in violation of state guidelines.

In a memorandum submitted to the Margherita Co-District Commissioner on Thursday, AJYCP President Bimal Singh and General Secretary Utpal Borah alleged that a facility named “Northeast” De-Addiction Centre has been running out of a rented house in a residential area near Satsang Vihar, under Ledo Gaon Panchayat, without proper registration or adherence to norms set by the Assam Government.

The student body further claimed that the centre was previously functioning in Kuzupathar village under the Bordumsa Police Station jurisdiction and was abruptly shifted to Ledo. The relocation, they said, was done without due process and continues to operate under questionable practices.

The memorandum emphasized that such centres, run for personal profit, not only violate government norms but also pose a risk to public safety and the well-being of individuals seeking rehabilitation services. The AJYCP suspects several irregularities and unregulated activities are being carried out at the centre.

The student body has urged the district administration to initiate immediate legal action and shut down the centre. It warned that failing to act promptly would compel AJYCP to launch strong democratic protests in the coming days.