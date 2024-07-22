In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday NE, Pappu Dutta, president of the Satra Mukti Sangram Samity (SMSS) Central Committee, has demanded the immediate resignation of Anand Kumar Sharma, Chairman of the Margherita Municipal Board.

Dutta accused Sharma of arrogant behavior and misuse of power, which he claims has led to numerous issues in Margherita Town. Among these issues are artificial floods that inundate shops with even minimal rainfall, poor installation of a clock tower at Vineer Mill Bazaar, and an inability to manage traffic snarls in the area.

“It is very unfortunate that due to little rainfall, artificial floods surround Margherita, highlighting the gross negligence of the Margherita Municipal Board. Despite the collection of significant taxes from shopkeepers and the general populace, proper development is lacking,” Dutta stated.

Further allegations include claims of Sharma assaulting, humiliating, and using vulgar language toward individuals visiting the municipal office. Dutta criticized the inaction of the Margherita sub-divisional officer (civil) and other concerned departments regarding these issues, stating that the general public is fed up with Sharma’s conduct.

Dutta also pointed out that the operations of the Margherita Municipal Board are essentially controlled by just two individuals: Chairman Anand Kumar Sharma and a field officer named Nath.

“If Anand Kumar Sharma does not resign immediately, members of the SMSS will gherao the offices of the Margherita sub-divisional administration (civil) and the Margherita Municipal Board,” Dutta warned.