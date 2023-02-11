Opposing the government's decision to shift the Shaheed Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital to the proposed Nalbari Medical College and Hospital, around 500 student activists, political leaders and activists from different parts of Nalbari were present at the protest.



The protesters raised slogans against the Assam Government stating that the they will never allow the government to transfer the Shaheed Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital to Nalbari Medical College and Hospital.

The protestors even claimed that the government including the ministers are misleading the people and making false promises.

The protestors made it clear the 200 bedded Shaheed Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital should remain at the same place and location and should never ever be shifted or transferred. However, Nalbari police and paramilitary forces dispersed the protestors and arrested them.

Earlier on 9 February ,The Nalbari unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) submitted a memorandum against the government's decision to shift the Shaheed Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital to the proposed Nalbari Medical College and Hospital. AJYCP Nalbari District Committee president Nirod Das and general secretary Jogesh Kalita signed a memorandum and submitted to the local MLA and health minister demanding adequate doctors, medical staff and medical facilities at Shaheed Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital.

They demanded that the hospital should be maintained as a fully-equipped hospital with all the facilities and the medicine outdoor department and all outdoor departments be started soon. They stated that the AJYCP Nalbari District Committee would be forced to stage democratic protests in the interest of the common citizens of the district.