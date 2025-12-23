Assam student body stages protest over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

The Assam University unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a demonstration on December 22 to protest against what it termed as systematic persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

The student organisation specifically condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu factory worker who was allegedly burnt alive in Bangladesh. ABVP members described the incident as a severe human rights violation and pointed to what they called the worsening conditions for religious minorities across the border.

During the protest, demonstrators burnt an effigy of Mohammad Yunus, accusing him of remaining silent on attacks against Hindu communities. The organisation argued that such inaction from prominent figures encourages extremist elements.

The student body also criticised recent statements by Sharif Osman Hadi, who reportedly advocated for a "Greater Bangladesh" encompassing India's northeastern states. ABVP termed these remarks a direct challenge to India's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Organisers emphasised that the northeast remains an integral part of India and warned against any attempts to threaten the region's identity. They called on the Indian government and international human rights bodies to address the situation and ensure protection for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

The demonstration concluded with appeals for unity against what the organisation described as extremism and divisive ideologies. ABVP representatives stated their commitment to upholding democratic values whilst standing against religious persecution.