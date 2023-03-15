A 14-year-old student died after a concrete wall fell over him in Assam’s Majuli on march 15.

The incident was reported at Ramananda Dev Veda School in Dakhinpat Ashrami Satra of Majuli where a student of class 9 died after an under-construction concrete wall fell over him.

The deceased has been identified as Bikash Chetri (14).

The death of Vikas, son of Dilbahadur Chettri and Renuka Chettri of Phulni in Majuli, has sent shock waves across the region.

Also Read: Assam: Student’s body found under mysterious circumstances in Cachar district, probe ordered

For autopsy, the body has been sent to the District Hospital in Majuli.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the school authority has refrained from commenting on the matter.

On the other hand, sensation has spread in Irongmara, Cachar district of Assam after people recovered the body of a student from his rented room on March 14.

The student was pursuing his education at Silchar's Assam University.

The boy's body was found in his rented house in Irongmara under mysterious circumstances.

The student identified as Serching Tokbi, was a resident of Karbi Anglong. He was a third semester student at the university pursuing his Masters of Science degree.

The student was said to have been found unconscious in his room. He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors said he was dead.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have the sent the body for post mortem.