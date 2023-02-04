A prisoner facing trail in Guwahati central jail for his alleged role in an ULFA-triggered bomb blast in Guwahati has been awarded the gold medal by the Assam governor. He has topped PG sociology examination, which he took from behind the bars.

Sanjib Talukdar completed his Master of Arts from Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) while being lodged in a jail.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi presented the gold medal to the under-trial, who had scored 71 per cent marks, at the convocation.

The 29-year-old is among the accused in a May 15, 2019, blast on RG Baruah Road in Guwahati.

The NIA, which is investigating the matter, in its charge-sheet before a special court, had charged him with conspiracy, unlawful activities and providing help and support to the main accused in the case.

Dolly said her brother, who is the youngest of five siblings, was pursuing M Phil in Botany at the time of his arrest, soon after the blast.



Sanjib has actively engaged himself in correctional activitie. He has edited the annual publication of Central Jail in a book form named 'SPANDAN'.

He also does cultural activities like anchoring, singing, teaching other learners of university cooperating with jail adminstration.

He inspires other inmates to engage themselves in positive activities.

Sanjib also appeared in 2021 UPSC prelims exmanination from jail but could not clear the exam.