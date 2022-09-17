An undergraduate student was found dead at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) in Guwahati on September 16 in a suspected case of suicide.

The student was pursuing Bdes.

Meanwhile, some students alleged that the deceased, who hails from Kerala, was found hanging in his hostel room.

Sources at IIT-G revealed that the parents of the deceased have been informed and they are currently on their way to Guwahati and shall reach on September 17 evening.

While speaking to India Today NE, Hitesh Ch. Ray, Superintendent of Police, Kamrup said, "This is a case of suicide, our officer-in-charge had to break the hostel door to recover the body."

"Currently the body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem", he added.

The Amingaon police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem, however, the actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained.