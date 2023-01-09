A student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead under mysterious conditions in his room on January 9, 2023.

As per reports, the student was found dead inside his room located at Dhing hostel block.

The student is a Btech final-year student and hailed from Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Notably, on December 10, 2022, a professor from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati reportedly committed suicide in his room.

Also Read: Assam: Professor found dead in IIT Guwahati campus, suicide suspected

The professor was found hanging inside his room (D002), faculty quarters.

The deceased has been identified as Sameer Kamal. Professor Kamal hailed from Delhi.

He was a professor in the Department of Mathematics. It is not yet known what prompted the professor to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the body and sent the body for post-mortem in the presence of the magistrate.

On the other hand, again in the same month of December 2022, a student committed suicide at IIT Guwahati.

An undergraduate student was found dead at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) in Guwahati in a suspected case of suicide.

The student was pursuing Bdes.

Meanwhile, some students alleged that the deceased, who hails from Kerala, was found hanging in his hostel room.

Sources at IIT-G revealed that the parents of the deceased have been informed and they are currently on their way to Guwahati and shall reach on September 17 evening.

While speaking to India Today NE, Hitesh Ch. Ray, Superintendent of Police, Kamrup said, "This is a case of suicide, our officer-in-charge had to break the hostel door to recover the body."