A first-year student of Arya Vidyapeeth College, identified as Animesh Bora from Kakodonga in Dergaon, was found dead in his rented accommodation in Guwahati on Saturday, January 18. While initial reports suggest suicide, the family has alleged foul play, calling it a premeditated murder.



Animesh, a bright and accomplished student, had recently returned to Guwahati after celebrating Bihu with his family. He also brought along a government-allotted two-wheeler during his visit home. A former General Secretary of Kakodonga Higher Secondary School, Animesh had excelled in his matriculation and higher secondary exams.



The incident reportedly took place on January 16. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case to determine whether it was indeed a case of suicide or if other factors were involved.





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