A 20-year-old Muslim student from Barpeta, Assam, was arrested for posting content on social media that hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

The post depicted a derogatory image related to Lord Shree Ram, leading to multiple complaints from Hindu organizations and student groups.

The Barpeta Police arrested Sanidul Haque, also known as Mridul Ahmed, on Thursday night after he uploaded a controversial post on Facebook.

Haque, a third-semester undergraduate student in the Assamese Department at Madhab Choudhury College, Barpeta, shared a photograph showing someone urinating on a picture of Lord Shree Ram.



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The post also contained objectionable comments, which quickly drew outrage from various quarters. The arrest was made under the instructions of Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh.

The incident came to light after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) filed a formal complaint with the Superintendent of Police in the Barpeta district.

They also informed DGP GP Singh about the offensive post, prompting immediate action. In addition to the ABVP, other Hindu organizations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, lodged separate complaints at the Barpeta Road Police Station.

These groups expressed their deep concern over the post, describing it as an attack on Hindu religious beliefs.

The arrest has sparked a demand from some students at Madhab Choudhury College for the expulsion of Mridul Ahmed from the institution.

These students have threatened to stage protests if the college administration does not take action against him.