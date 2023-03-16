A practical class turned tragic at the Government Technical Industrial Training Institute at Borguri in Tinsukia, as a student named Anupam Barua was seriously injured. Barua was a student studying in the Wireman department at the institute.

The injured student was later rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for treatment, and subsequently referred to Dibrugarh Assam Medical College for better treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment at The Assam Medical College.

Following the incident, students at Tinsukia Technical Industrial Training Institute alleged that the incident took place due to lack of basic protection. The students have been engaged in various works, including the electricity department, at the institute. They claimed that they had been warning the institute's management about the lack of basic safety equipment.

In response, the chairman of the institute said that the whole incident had gone wrong, and there was basic safety material, but it was not known why initial protection was not taken at that time.

The incident has sparked concerns among students and faculty members about the safety measures in place at the institute. Students have called for an urgent review of the safety procedures and have requested the authorities to take immediate action to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and everyone is hoping that the injured student makes a full and speedy recovery.