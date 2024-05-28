In a tragic incident in Morigaon's Dighalbari area, a student lost his life after a massive tree fell on him while he was on his way to school. The victim has been identified as Kaushik Amfi.

Kaushik, a resident of Dhupguri in Morigaon district, was traveling to school in a Tempo when the unfortunate event occurred. Reports indicate that a large tree collapsed onto the Tempo, resulting in Kaushik's untimely demise. The incident occurred suddenly, and Kaushik was killed on the spot, leaving his family and the community in shock and mourning.

The loss of Kaushik has deeply saddened the local community, as he was a promising student with a bright future ahead of him. His sudden and tragic death serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers posed by natural hazards, such as falling trees, especially during inclement weather conditions.