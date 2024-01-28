The All Assam Students Union (AASU) general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah has come down heavily on former AASU president Dipanka Nath even as the latter is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

Baruah targeted Nath's decision to join the BJP and said that this was not expected from him. The AASU general secretary also said that Nath did not discuss about his motive to join active politics with any of colleagues in the student body.

"We at the students union are sad over this. We never thought he would take a step like this. This is a shameful act. We really did not expect this. Dipanka Nath had said that he would consult with our organisation leaders before making such a move. He did not discuss with any post holder of the AASU regarding his move into active politics. Had he talked to us we would have told him not to join politics," said Baruah.

The AASU general secretary also called Nath's decision to join the BJP as a betrayal and even went on to call him a traitor. Baruah further said that Nath's action have put a question mark on all members of the AASU.

"His actions have put a question mark on the entire students organisation. People will look at us with doubtful eyes. We will be facing questions from people. What he has done is the biggest betrayal till now. He was one of the main persons helming the CAA movement. Back then he was one of the main persons who had pushed for the idea of an alternative political party. Now he has left the students union and has joined the BJP. We have not seen such a big betrayal, and we have not seen such a big traitor ever before," said Baruah.

Targeting Dipanka Nath further, Shankar Jyoti Baruah further said that without the tag of former AASU president, Nath is a big zero and has no value.

"Who knows the name of Dipanka Nath? If the designation of former AASU leader is taken away from him, then Dipanka Nath is a big zero. So this zero can go and add anywhere, it will not affect anyone. Hence we dont want to talk much about this zero. We dont even want to burn his effigies, because if we do so then his value will increase in front of the BJP. Why should we make a hero out of him?" said Baruah.

Noteworthy is that Dipanka Nath is all set to join the BJP today. Along with Nath, former AASU vice-president Prakash Das is also set to join the BJP today.

Apart from the former AASU leaders, expelled state Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta and former Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi will also be joining the saffron party today.