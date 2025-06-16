A significant academic milestone has been achieved in Assam’s Bajali district. Debanjan Das, a student from Titka in Pathsala town, has scored 592 out of 720 in the NEET UG 2025 examination, placing him among the top performers in the region.

The 18-year-old student, son of Dr Monjit Kumar Das and Mridusmita Das, has emerged as a symbol of determination and self-discipline. Despite personal setbacks, including the loss of his grandmother during his school years, Debanjan remained committed to his goal of pursuing a career in medicine.

“I give all the credit for my success to my parents and all the family members. Their constant support helped me stay strong,” he said after the results were announced.

Debanjan prepared for NEET primarily through self-study, maintaining a disciplined schedule that included regular mock tests and practice sessions. His approach to preparation, without heavy reliance on coaching institutes, has drawn praise from both his teachers and peers.

With a score of 592, Debanjan is likely to secure admission in a reputed government medical college. His goal goes beyond academic success—he wants to serve the healthcare needs of people in his home state.