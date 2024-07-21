Ananda Bhaduri, a young mathematician from Assam, has played a crucial role in India's record-breaking performance at the 65th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2024. The six-member Indian team, including Bhaduri, secured the country's highest-ever ranking at the prestigious competition held in Bath, United Kingdom.

The team's impressive haul included four gold medals, one silver medal, and an honourable mention. Bhaduri's gold medal contribution has been particularly celebrated in his home state of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to congratulate the young prodigy. "Heartiest congratulations to Assam's son, Master Ananda Bhaduri on clinching a Gold at the International Maths Olympiad," Sarma tweeted. He praised Bhaduri's achievement as part of the Indian team's historic performance.

Sarma also extended his congratulations to the entire Indian squad, emphasizing the broader impact of their success. "Their achievements will inspire lakhs of students to shed their fear of Maths and embrace it wholeheartedly," he added.

This outstanding result at the IMO not only highlights India's growing prowess in mathematics but also showcases the talent emerging from states like Assam. Bhaduri's success story is expected to motivate young students across the region to pursue excellence in mathematics and sciences.