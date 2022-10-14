In an unfortunate incident, a 23-year-old IIT-Kharagpur student was found dead in the hostel of IIT Kharagpur on October 14.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Faizan Ahmed hailing from the Tinsukia district of Assam allegedly committed suicide.

Meanwhile condoling the death of the Assam student, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Deeply pained by the unfortunate death of Faizan Ahmed, a bright young student from Tinsukia studying at the prestigious IIT Kharagpur. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

It is to be mentioned here that the deceased was a third-year student of the Mechanical Engineering Department at IIT Kharagpur.

The incident came to light after a foul smell started coming from a closed room near the Lala Lajpat Rai Hall located inside the IIT campus.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased have been informed and the body has been sent for post-mortem while will ascertain the actual cause of the death.