A leader of the Rabha Students Union was detained over charges of allegedly killing a leopard and eating its meat.

The accused, identified as Dimbeswar Rabha, was detained in Assam's Kamrup district, from his residence in Bamungaon. Rabha is reportedly the secretary of the Rabha Students Union.

Reportedly, a few days ago, Rabha had posted a photo on social media where he had stated that he had killed a leopard and had ate its meat.

The Divisional Forest Officer, Kamrup West Division has taken up the case and have detained the accused in this regard.

If convicted, Rabha could face upto seven years of imprisonment for killing the leopard and eating its meat.