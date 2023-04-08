The All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students' Association (ACKHA) has demanded a high-level probe and strict action against those involved in the physical assault case of a junior student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar. As per sources, Siddhant Paitya, a fourth-semester engineering student, was physically assaulted by some senior students of the institute on March 31. He was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals (SMCH) in critical condition.

Paitya filed a first information report (FIR) against 18 seniors at Ghungoor Police Outpost with the help of his family members. He alleged that a section of seniors had bullied him on the basis of his mother tongue and the area he comes from. On Tuesday night, he stayed at the NIT campus and parked his car in front of Hostel-6. The seniors damaged the car just to bully him, he said.

The ACKHA has set a timeline of four days for the NIT Silchar authorities and police to take action against the accused mentioned in the FIR. Chief Adviser of the students' body Rupam Nandi Purkaystha said, "If Cachar Police and the NIT authorities do not initiate any measures within April 11 (Tuesday), we shall be bound to launch democratic protest condemning the incident."

The authorities of NIT Silchar stated that they took decisive steps by cancelling the election of the Gymkhana students' body and dissolving the present students' body. However, Paitya's mother called for a careful investigation into the matter before it escalates. "It was a horrifying incident. The authorities should look into this carefully before something bigger happens," she said.

The assault on the NIT Silchar junior student has sparked outrage and demands for justice from various quarters. The ACKHA's demand for a high-level probe and action against the accused has gained support from students and activists alike.