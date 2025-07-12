Assam: Students at risk as Saruchala High School faces infrastructure collapse, blame game begins

Alarming conditions at Saruchala High School under the Lahorighat Education Block have sparked concerns over administrative negligence and the urgent need for intervention. Despite repeated red flags raised by the school’s Headmaster, authorities appear to have turned a blind eye to serious infrastructural and academic shortcomings.

Situated in the heart of the Lahorighat block, the school has allegedly been neglected for years by those entrusted with its welfare—namely the Headmaster, Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC), and Block Education Officer (BEO). If accountability is not enforced soon, education observers warn, these very officials may have to face scrutiny for their failure to act.

Upon visiting the school premises, the first thing that catches the eye is a large, unfenced fishery within the compound. Said to generate a substantial annual income, the destination of this revenue remains unknown. With no safety barriers in place, the fishery poses a constant threat to students’ safety.

The structural condition of classrooms is equally worrisome. Crumbling concrete pillars and dangling ceiling boards pose grave risks to children. Classrooms lack adequate ventilation, making it unbearable during summer, while heavy rains create chaos, with students often left without shelter.

Equally troubling is the learning environment—or lack thereof. Walls bear gutkha stains and scribbles rather than educational materials. Some toilets are reportedly unusable, while several rooms are shut entirely. All of these issues paint a grim picture of a school failing its students at every level.

In an exclusive conversation, the Headmaster confirmed that he had informed the CRCC and BEO in writing on multiple occasions. However, he claims to have received no meaningful response.

When approached, the CRCC acknowledged the school's academic struggles and lack of learning atmosphere but offered no clear explanation of corrective measures. The BEO, in turn, denied any knowledge of the Headmaster’s written complaints and seemed unaware of both the dilapidated infrastructure and the safety risks posed by the open fishery.

This cycle of denial raises serious questions about the oversight mechanisms within the Lahorighat education system. Despite frequent visits, the BEO has reportedly failed to identify or act on the school’s deteriorating conditions.

This troubling state of affairs calls for immediate inspection and administrative action. Officials must be held accountable, and a comprehensive audit of the school's finances, infrastructure, and educational environment is essential.

The negligence exhibited by the CRCC, BEO, and Headmaster—through either inaction or willful ignorance has contributed to a deeply compromised academic atmosphere. Apathy toward students' welfare cannot be tolerated in institutions meant to nurture the future.