Students of Dhubri's Bholanath College staged a protest by shouting various slogans for the negligence of Gauhati University on November 2.

Students of the third semester of Bholanath College said that they appeared for the first-semester examination of BA and BSc, but Gauhati University has marked them absent in a few subjects of the first-semester examination.

Speaking to the media, the principal of BN College said, "When the 1st-semester results were out, it was observed that students were marked absent although all the data was sent from our college."

Further students alleged that a minimum of 300 students of the BN College were marked absent from their 1st-semester exams although they appeared in the exam.

The students expressed their anger over the negligence of Gauhati University for showing them absent, even after appearing for the first-semester examination.

The principal of Dhubri Bholanath College informed that every student from the first semester of BA and BSc appeared in the exam, but why Gauhati University showed students were absent in a few subjects is still unknown.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati University authorities have been apprised by Dhubri Bholanath College Principal in this regard.