Members of All Assam Students' Union (AASU), All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU) and All Rabha Women Council (ARWC) submitted a memorandum for Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma through the Kamrup District's guardian minister Chandra Mohan Patowary at Bongaon Sports Club during his visit for the Bihu Practice for Guinness World Record by 11 thousand artists performing Bihu dance at Sarusajai Stadium on 14th April.

The reason behind the memorandum is to interfere with the Assam state government for justice of BSF Constable Dhitashree Rabha's mysterious death.

AASU, ARSU and ARWC demand the Assam government force the West Bengal government to bring justice to the deceased Dhitashree Rabha's family.

Also Read: BSF woman constable death: Family members seek justice for Dhitashree Rabha

It is to be mentioned that Dhitashree Rabha was from Dakuapara village under Boko Police Station and currently she lived in Cooch Behar for Karate Competition from BSF teams. She was found dead by hanging on 20th March 2023.

South-West Kamrup Students' Union President, Manash Pratim Sharma alleged, "This is not a suicide, we suspect that this is a pre-planned murder and we need Assam governments intervention for crystal clear justice of BSF Constable late Dhitashree Rabha."

Dibya Rabha, General Secretary of ARSU Boko Unit said, "If the government doesn't respond to our request for Dhitashree Rabha's justice, we will come on the road to protest until her family and we get justice."

Sabita Rabha, Vice President of ARWC Boko unit said, "We request the Assam Chief Minister to intervene on this matter so that the family and we Rabha community get justice."

"According to Dhitashree's family statements and her last photo proof that she was murdered pre-planned. So we request the Assam Chief Minister kindly involve the Central Investigation Agency (CBI) in the investigation. Also, the state government should give 50 lakhs rupees as ex gratia to the BSF Constable Late Dhitashree Rabha's family and give government jobs to her family member according to their educational qualification." Sabita Rabha added.

However, Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary gave assurance that they will look at this matter for justice.

During the Bihu dance rehearsal, asked about the 'Gamucha' controversy, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary replied, "this is our festival season and there is no point in saying too much controversy matters."

Asking about constituency delimitation, Minister Patowary said, "for this purpose, very soon public hearing will start and it will be fine. The list will be published soon, but before the publication, political parties' opinions have been taken."

Asking about the opposition parties' allegation that taking 2001 as the base year for delimitation is unscientific, Minister Patowary replied, "Regarding the delimitation, our chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma already discussed the matter with each and every political party and everything will be fine."